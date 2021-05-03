Pirates play in Sweet 16

The Pirates baseball team dominated Savannah High School in two blow out games during their double header April 29. The Pirates will play in the Sweet 16 starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting. They will face Long County High School, the Blue Wave.
The Pirates hosted the first round of the playoffs and run ruled the Savannah team 19-0 in the first game of the double header as pitcher Mason Trucks threw his second no-hitter of the season in the second game.
In the first game of the double header, Christian Perkins, Braden Osbolt, Caden Swift and Garrison Pierce all went 3-for-3 to lead the offense. The Pirates scored six runs in the first inning and 13 in the second inning, racking up 16 hits for the game. Garrison Pierce knocked a homerun and Jaden Bone and Braden Osbolt both hit triples.
Braden Osbolt earned the win, pitching three innings and only allowing one hit with no walks. He struck out nine batters to keep the Savannah team from scoring.
Mason Trucks threw his second consecutive no-hitter in the second game, striking out 13 while allowing no hits and winning 12-0.
The Pirates offense was on fire in the second game as well, scoring six runs in the first inning again. They added one run in the second and five runs in the fourth inning. Braden Osbolt hit a homerun and Mason Trucks led the team with four RBIs.