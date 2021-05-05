Pirates soccer teams advance to Elite 8

The Pirates had to finish the match with 10 players after a red card was issued for rough play. At the end of regulation, the score was knotted at 1-1, courtesy of a Savannah McBrayer goal. The match went to two extra periods where the Lady Pirates had to hold on for dear life as the Lady Bulldogs pushed for the winning goal. After extra time, the game was still tied 1-1 and moved to a shootout to decide the winner. Each team gets five shots on goal form the penalty spot. The Lady Pirates were able to convert four shots and the Lady Bulldogs only three, so Pike walked out of Bulldog Stadium with a win and a ticket to the Elite Eight. The Lady Pirates hosted the North Hall Lady Trojans on May 4 for a berth in the Final Four.
The Pirates had a little easier time with the Tattnall County Warriors on April 28 at the Pirate Stadium. Tattnall had many skilled players and a vocal fan base that was able to match the home crowd with their comments about the quality of the officiating. The Pirates worked to get the momentum by pressing the Warriors hard from the kickoff. Christian Fowler intercepted a wayward pass and fooled the keeper at 2 minutes in to make the score 1-0 for the home team. At 10 minutes in, Pike increased their lead to 2-0 off a Matt Webb score from the left side off of a corner. The Pirates have had a lot of success from short corners this season. Matt was able to tightrope the goal line and pop one to the far post as the Warriors just watched in amazement. The tension on the field mounted as the visitors tried to change the momentum through rough play. The first half ended with the score 2-0. The second half brought more physical play and yellow cards. The Pirates were able to dictate the tempo and kept pushing to increase their lead. Matt Webb pounced on a bad giveaway pass in the Warriors defensive third and scored his second of the game at 55 minutes to increase the lead to 3-0. The Warriors became frantic to score a goal to save some face and the Pirates were able to stay on the attack. The final Pirate goal occurred at 68 minutes off of a long throw from senior Jake Richardson into the goal box. The Tattnall keeper went to catch the ball in the air and spilled it, causing the ball to squirt into the goal for an own goal. The Pirates were able to substitute a few bench players and the game ended 4-0.
The Pirates will travel to Watkinsville on May 5 to face the 2019 AAAA State Champion Oconee County Warriors.