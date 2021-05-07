There’s nothing like a mother’s love

My precious mother is still very much alive and I am so thankful for that and for all that she does for me! Many of the things I enjoy doing with her I now enjoy doing with my kids - baking, art, planting and hiking are just a few. She was an amazing athlete and I definitely learned my spirit of competition from her. My daughter is an athlete as well and her grandmother’s determination can be seen every time she heads to the mound for her fastpitch travel ball team.
The pandemic has changed things for my mother and I some but we are still seeing each other regularly while taking precautions to ensure my mother is around for years to come.
It wasn’t until having children of my own that I realized just what being a mother is - a non-stop job of putting others wishes and needs ahead of your own.
A mother has to be a full time provider while standing in as the family’s chef, nurse, tutor, housekeeper, counselor,event planner, chauffer, activity director, cheerleader and coach. Oftentimes mothers have to fill many other roles for their children and families and others.
While there are times when I want to throw my hands up and do what I want, the blessings I see as my children thrive and prosper are worth all of the sacrifices. Even though these days the sweet, huggable toddlers have been replaced with moody and messy pre-teens that sometimes make me want to tear my hair out! Now I know what I put my own mother through and I’m thankful she put up with me even when I was a brat who wanted only to please myself.
So I want to wish my mom a very Happy Mother’s Day and say thank you to all the mothers in this community. Without you, Pike wouldn’t be the wonderful place it is. You’ve taught your children some difficult lessons and you’ve put others first for the greater good of future generations.
Send us a letter to the editor about what your mother means to you, even if she has passed from this world. Drop them by the office or email them to news@pikecountygeorgia.com.