Eugenia Price’s contributions to Georgia

She was born in 1916 in West Virginia. At the age of 10 and under the encouragement of her mother, she decided she wanted to be a writer. After graduation from high school Eugenia dropped that idea and pursued a career in dentistry as the only female enrolled in Ohio’s Northwestern Dentistry School. But the writing bug bit again and she transferred to the University of Chicago with a major in philosophy. She didn’t earn her degree but was hired at NBC to write daytime TV shows. After moving to Proctor and Gamble, Eugenia started her own production of TV serials, Joyce Jordan, M.D. As her popularity grew, she became a co-host for the Christian radio series, Unshackled.
In 1961 she traveled south for a book signing of one of her 11 published non-fiction books and visited St. Simon’s Island for the first time. After reading about the young minister, Anson Dodge, who rebuilt Christ Church after the damage incurred during the Civil War, curiosity spurred research. Three years were spent, along with co-writer Joyce Blackburn, interviewing members of the Dodge family and residents of the island.
As a result of their findings, Price wrote the St. Simons Trilogy, Lighthouse, New Moon Rising, and The Beloved Invader. These novels were based on actual persons, but some of her later novels were composed of fictitious characters. She once said in a newspaper interview, “Research for my earliest St. Simons stories came out of the brains of the oldest people I could find and out of people’s dresser drawers.”
Eugenia moved to St. Simons and spent her last 31 years of life on the island and became active in community involvement. She supported historic sites such as the Lighthouse Museum, Fort Frederica National Monument, Coastal Georgia Historical Society and the Georgia Sea Island Festival.
She was inducted into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame in 2017. Eugenia Price died on May 28, 1996 and is buried in the cemetery of Christ Church where visitors can also find the grave of Anson Dodge and other members of the Dodge family.
A walk through the grounds under the canopy of moss-covered oak trees ending with a tour of the antique church sanctuary will transport visitors back in time. The ancient grave markers reveal family histories and legacies of those who have gone before us. Because of Anson Dodge’s efforts, we still have the beautiful architecture of the preserved Christ Church.
Those who have never visited St. Simons Island through Price’s novels are not only missing a history lesson, but also a view of the state’s coast from another person’s eyes. After reading these books, a trip to St. Simons and the surrounding area comes alive with new details and knowledge.
Georgians can thank Eugenia Price for protecting the integrity of the coastal region and for bringing vision to the need for preservation of the past. Because of her efforts, writing, and investigations we have the conservation of the islands, restored buildings, and family stories to enjoy and learn from.
Eugenia Price’s books have sold over 40 million copies and most of them have been on the New York Times bestseller list. Her last novel, The Waiting Time, was published after her death. She is known to have said she had two conversions, one to Christianity in 1949 and the second one to the south and the coast of Georgia in 1961.
As we learn from her books, we can be more influenced from the epitaph on her tomb which reads, “Light…and eternity and love and all are mine at last.”
Barbara Latta is a freelance writer who posts online articles at barbaralatta.blogspot.com and contributes to the devotion website Christian Devotions.