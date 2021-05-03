Mr. William Marvin “Marty” Harris, age 59, of Milner, passed away May 1, 2021. He was born in Griffin, son of the late Marvin E. Harris and Pat Jones York. Marty was a 1979 graduate of Pike County High School, where he enjoyed playing baseball. He worked for Southern Company for 35 years before retiring as an Engineering Analyst. Marty enjoyed hunting and watching the Braves. When his girls were young, he and Diane traveled all over the country watching them in gymnastics and soccer. Marty, known as Papa to his five beautiful granddaughters, adored them and loved spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Gish and his nephew, Brandon Gish.
He is survived by his wife: Diane Lynch Harris; daughters and sons-in-law: Courtney and Denny Dunn, and Lauren and Blake Rector; granddaughters: Brookelyn, Kyndall, Ellyana, Cheyanne, and Cecilia; brother: Gordon Statham; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Doug and Linda Lynch; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Keith and Teresa Lynch; niece and nephews: Kayla and Greg Dennis, Kaleb Lynch, Kolby Lynch, and Olivia Lynch.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 2 p.m., at Rock Springs Church, 219 Rock Springs Road, Milner. Dr. Benny Tate and Pastor Cameron Shiflett will officiate. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens in Zebulon.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, 1-2 p.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chordoma Foundation, P.O. Box 2127, Durham, NC 27702 or at chordomafoundation.org.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.