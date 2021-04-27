Pirates baseball wins region championship

The Pirates remained undefeated in region play and won the Region 2-AAA championship title with a 8-1 victory over Mary Persons on April 20.
“The team has worked incredibly hard to get to this point. We have had some struggles and some successes, but never lost faith in each other. Our hopes are to carry this momentum into the playoffs and make an incredible run,” said head coach Don Hanson.
The Pirates will host the first round of the GHSA State Tournament with a double header set for Thursday, April 29 as they face Savannah High School starting at 4 p.m.
Two days after the region win, Mason Trucks pitched a no hitter victory against Mary Persons to keep the Pirates unbeaten in the region for the entire season.
The Mary Persons Bulldogs scored one run in the first inning of the April 20 game but were held scoreless for the rest of the game by Braden Osbolt who pitched all seven innings, allowing only three hits and one run. The Pirates had two big offensive innings in the game, scoring four in the third and four more in the seventh. In the third, Christian Perkins hit a sacrifice fly to score one run, Jesse Hammond tripled to score a run and an error helped the Pirates to an extra run. Hammond, Garrison Pierce an Ridge Smith each had RBIs in the seventh inning as well.
Right hand pitcher Mason Trucks threw a no-hitter to beat Mary Persons in the last region game of the regular season April 22. He struck out 10 batters and allowed zero hits and zero runs with 79 pitches and a .671 strike percentage. The Pirates offense scored their three runs in the third inning with Braden Osbolt, Jesse Hammond, Christian Perkins, Mason Trucks, Ridge Smith and Zane Axelberg all picking up hits. There were no errors committed with Austin Conine having the most chances at 10.
The team faced the Region 4-AAAAA champions on April 23 as they prepare for state playoffs in their last game of the regular season. The Pirates held the lead for the entire game after scoring three runs in the first and one run in the fourth and fifth but they lost as Ola put up seven runs in the seventh inning to win 9-5.