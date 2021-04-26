PCHS soccer teams are region champs

Pike County High School’s varsity soccer teams have advanced to the Sweet 16 level of state competition with the boys team ranked at third in the state in AAA and the girls team ranked at ninth in the state in AAA.
Both the varsity girls and boys teams mercy ruled Liberty County on Tuesday, April 20 in the first round of playoffs as each team held their opponents scoreless and shut them out by a score of 10-0.
The Pirates have a 14-3-1 record and played at home on Tuesday, April 27 after the Journal Reporter’s press deadline.
Matt Webb and Ozzie O’Steen each had three goals in the region championship as Christian Fowler picked up two goals and Matt Smith and Brance Mann had one each.
The Lady Pirates have a 10-4-2 record and played on the road Monday, April 26 after the Journal Reporter’s press deadline.
Three Lady Pirates players had two goals in the region championship, including Madison Bailey, Anna Chasteen and Chelsie Moore. Livi O’Steen, Erin Bonazza, Georgia Fillingham and Savannah McBrayer scored one goal each in the region victory.