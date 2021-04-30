Library seeks input on five year plan

The J. Joel Edwards Public Library is currently developing a three-to-five-year strategic plan and needs the community’s input to make the most efficient use of the library’s space as well as plans for desired programming and services.
A survey has been created for citizens to fill out online at https://forms.gle/7ZcznWmw7EMqVmTd9 until May 10.
The link to the survey is also on the library’s website and Facebook page. Print hard copies of the survey are at the library, 1828 Coffee Company, A Novel Experience, United Bank and the county’s administrative office and must also be returned by May 10.
“Rapid projected growth is predicted in Pike County. It is important that the board has a clear direction for best usage of the expected impact fees. As the library serves the community, it is imperative that the board receives input from the citizens of Pike. This information is very valuable in providing a clear direction,” said library Board of Trustees chair Gillian Appleton. “The board has developed a brief survey designed to pinpoint areas of growth or improvement to incorporate into our three-to-five-year strategic plan. We are asking citizens of Pike County, whether you currently use the library or not, to take 5-10 minutes of their time to complete the survey.”
At their most recent board meeting, members focused on the library’s Five-Year Strategic Plan and how to best serve the community. Board members agreed that the board’s plan would be, “To create sub-dividable multipurpose space of sufficient size to meet the needs of patrons and communities, and to explore more efficient uses of existing space.”
Board members also approved this mission statement for the library: The J. Joel Edwards Public Library will meet or exceed the needs of its patrons and communities.