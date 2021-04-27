Meansville bridge to close May 5 for replacement

The bridge over Gola Creek on Highway 109 - one mile east of Meansville - will be replaced starting May 5 and work the bridge will be closed for around 180 according to the contractor approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation. McCoy Grading of Greenville will complete the $1,412,304 project.
“This is a $1.4 million investment on a new and wider bridge. It should increase the hydraulic flow of Gola Creek while providing a less congested feel when crossing the creek,” said Penny Brooks of the GDOT. “Additionally, the project replaces a bridge that was getting close to the end of its life cycle.”
The total length of the project is approximately 1365 feet, beginning 815 feet west of the existing bridge and ending 520 feet east of the existing bridge. The proposed bridge would be built in the same location as the existing bridge.
The proposed bridge would be a one-span bridge, approximately 90 feet long by 39.08 feet wide over Gola Creek and would be constructed on existing alignment. Traffic currently using Georgia 109 as a through route would use an off-site detour during construction.
The bridge improvements include two 12-foot travel lanes with six-foot shoulders on both sides of the bridge. The roadway typical section on both approaches to the bridge consist of two 12-foot travel lanes with six-foot overall shoulders that include two feet paved and four feet unpaved.