Bull Bash set for May 7-8

The Chestnut Oak Bull Bash will be held Friday, May 7 and Saturday May 8 and will include open professional bull riding and free style bull fighting as well as entertainment throughout the event. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Oak Arena at 943 Sandefur Road in Meansville.
“The Pike County Agri-Business Authority, in conjunction with MisFit Bucking Bulls and Rocking 8 Bucking Bulls, are bringing you a bull riding extravaganza,” said Agribusiness Authority chair Mark Camp. “There will be two action packed nights. Not only will you see 25 of the nations top adrenaline seeking cowboys competing for the title of champion, but we also have Colt 45 coming to spend the weekend. He’s one of the top entertainers in rodeo today across the country. That’s not all, the UBF (Ultimate Bull Fighters) will be there freestyle bull fighting in a jaw dropping competition you don’t want to miss. We look forward to seeing you there!”
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the Pike or Upson County Farm Bureau offices, Circle R Feed in Zebulon, online at Facebook.com/ChestnutOakArena or by calling 678-603-3815.