COVID-19 cases decrease, drop to zero in schools

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have decreased to 18 over the past two weeks in Pike County. There have been a total of 1,057 confirmed cases, 26 confirmed deaths, 14 probable deaths and 70 hospitalizations since the pandemic started last March.
Pike schools are down to zero confirmed cases in students and adults and only eight quarantined students with no quarantined adults as of April 23.
Since the school year started, there have been 199 COVID-19 positive students and 85 positive adults in the school system. That means 5.6% of students and 21.1% of adults in the school system were confirmed as having the virus. The high school had the most positive student cases at 72, followed by the middle school at 60, the Ninth Grade Academy at 29, the elementary school at 24, the primary school at 12 and the pre-K at two cases. Since school started, 2,534 students have returned from quarantine and 190 adults have returned from quarantine.
As of April 26, 34% of Georgia residents had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 23% were fully vaccinated with a total of 5,813,791 vaccines administered.
In Pike County, 16% of citizens have at least one dose and 14% are fully vaccinated with a total of 5,274 doses administered.
Citizens planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment online at gta-vras.powerappsportals.us or by calling 1-888-457-0186.
In addition to the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is again available.
Following a safety review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that the recommended pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume.
The pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.
During the pause, medical and scientific teams at the FDA and CDC examined available data to assess the risk of thrombosis involving the cerebral venous sinuses, or CVST (large blood vessels in the brain), and other sites in the body (including but not limited to the large blood vessels of the abdomen and the veins of the legs) along with thrombocytopenia, or low blood platelet counts.