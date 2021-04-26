Carolyn Pilkenton

Mrs. Carolyn Storey Pilkenton, age 96, of Molena, passed away April 25, 2021, at Providence Healthcare in Thomaston. Carolyn was born in Pike County, daughter of the late George Washington Storey and Mary Woodson Storey. In her early years, she worked at the Sock Shop in Griffin. After marrying Monroe, the two moved to Marietta. She took a job at Bell Bomber Co. as a “Rosie the Riveter.” They moved back to Pike County where Carolyn was a homemaker, and helped her husband with the family turkey business. She was a long-time active member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. In her later years, enjoyed going to the Music Barn in Williamson and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Monroe Pilkenton, son Wayne Pilkenton grandson, Rob Pilkenton and brother Durwood Storey.
She is survived by her children: Elaine Dumas of Molena, Robert “Bob” Pilkenton of Thomaston, and Carol Pettis of Molena; grandchildren: Kelly, Kim (Todd), Lee (Samantha), Brent, Brandon, and Austin; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Aiden, Aubree and Jett; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, April 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 11 a.m., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1177 Hwy. 109, Molena. Pastor Mark Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.