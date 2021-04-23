Meansville bridge to close May 5 for full replacement

The bridge over Gola Creek on Highway 109 - one mile east of Meansville - will be replaced starting May 5 and work the bridge will be closed for around 180 according to the contractor approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation. McCoy Grading of Greenville will complete the $1,412,304 project.
“This is a $1.4 million investment on a new and wider bridge. It should increase the hydraulic flow of Gola Creek while providing a less congested feel when crossing the creek,” said Penny Brooks of the GDOT. “Additionally, the project replaces a bridge that was getting close to the end of its life cycle.”
The crews have reached the point in their construction process where they will install a full roadway closure at the site, so that they can proceed with fully dismantling the old bridge and then building the new one. The closure will be in effect as of Wednesday, May 5, 2021 and is expected to remain in place through October, 2021.
A detour will be posted to re-direct those individuals and commercial vehicle drivers who utilize Georgia 109 as a through route. The detour will include US 19/Georgia 3 and Georgia 18. Local motorists in passenger vehicles, including those in Meansville, will be allowed to use county roads for more direct routes.
The old bridge at Gola Creek was constructed in 1954 and was recommended for replacement as it does not meet current design standards due to structural analysis and integrity. The new bridge will have three spans that provide for two 12-foot travel lanes and eight-foot shoulders on both sides.