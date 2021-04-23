Charles Barker Gaulding

Charles “Gdaddy” Barker Gaulding, 82, of Auburn, Ala. formally of Macon, Ga., passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 peacefully at his home. Charles was born in Spalding County, Ga. to the late Mr. and Mrs. John Ray (Vera Barker) Gaulding.
Charles attended Lanier High School in Macon, Ga. He was in the Army National Guard before he attended Mercer University where he was a 1958 member of the Alpha-Beta chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He received his BA and MBA from the University of Georgia. Charles is a Life-member of Mercer University’s President Club and member of the American Angus Association. Charles was a retired Certified Public Accountant and owner of Gaulding Investments, LLC. Charles was a devout Christian who loved the Atlanta Braves, UGA football, farming, cows, art and his family.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Sandison Gaulding formally of Macon, Ga.
He is survived by his brother Jimmy Gaulding(Jane) of Zebulon, Ga., his two daughters Beth Witten (Steve) of Auburn, Ala., and Sandi Lynch (Steve) of Asheville, N.C., grandchildren Kate and Caroline Witten of Auburn, Ala., Patrick and Malcolm Lynch of Asheville, N.C., a special niece Joy Gaddy (Jeff) of Zebulon, Ga., nephew Tony Gaulding of Macon, Ga., nephew Brad Banks of Zebulon, Ga., niece Becky Martin (David) of Molena, Ga., niece Gay Osbolt (Johnny) of Meansville, Ga., nephew Brian Banks (Mariah)of Zebulon, Ga., great nieces and nephews Brooke and Blake Gaddy of Zebulon, Ga., Phillip Gaulding of Milledgeville, Ga., Hunter and Halee Martin of Molena, Ga., Ethan and Zach Osbolt of Meansville, Ga., Carlee and Cole Banks of Zebulon, Ga.
Special appreciation to the host of care takers especially “Missy” Latisha Patterson of Opelika, Ala., Encompass Hospice and the Auburn Fire Department.
Funeral service will be held Monday, April 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 Church Drive, Auburn, Ala. The Reverend Bob Blackwell and The Reverend Doctor Wells Warren, retired are officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the funeral service. A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Griffin, Ga., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a contribution to a philanthropy of your choice.