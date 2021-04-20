Above left, Hendrix Beach Bum (above) is one of the photos in the 2021 Dog and Pony Show exhibit at A Novel Experience in Zebulon. Above right, Stand By Me by Sarah Neath of Concord is one of the photos that will be on display as part of the Dog and Pony Show. The show will open with an artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Two pictures from Pike County photographers were selected for the show.
Dog and Pony Show starts, artist reception is April 24
