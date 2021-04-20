/Unitedbank
Above left, Hendrix Beach Bum (above) is one of the photos in the 2021 Dog and Pony Show exhibit at A Novel Experience in Zebulon. Above right, Stand By Me by Sarah Neath of Concord is one of the photos that will be on display as part of the Dog and Pony Show. The show will open with an artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Two pictures from Pike County photographers were selected for the show.

Dog and Pony Show starts, artist reception is April 24

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, April 20. 2021
The annual Dog and Pony photo show will open with an artists reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

The show will feature photos by two local photographers, including Stand by Me by Sarah Neath of Concord and Hendrix Beach Bum by Andrew Reeves of Meansville.

Photos for the show were submitted from across the nation and 31 of them will be part of the annual show at A Novel Experience Bookstore, including photos selected from California, North Carolina and Tennessee.

“Thanks to everyone from across the country who entered the show - and made our esteemed juror Ray Sullivan’s job really tough - the images were fabulous,” said Chris Curry of A Novel Experience. “Please join our crowd of dog and horse lovers for the Opening Reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Enjoy our traditional hot dogs and beverages, the Coco’s Cupboard Parade of Dogs (take one home with you!), the raffle, and of course the photographs. Meet many of the photographers. We’ll hold most events outdoors and observe masks-and-social distancing inside the store.”
