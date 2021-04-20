Commissioners reduce speed limit, approve hotel/motel tax

County commissioners heard a litigation case against the clerk of court has been dismissed, added a hotel/motel excise tax to the county’s code and reduced the speed limit on a portion of McKinley Road during their Wednesday, April 14 meeting.
County manager Brandon Rogers said he received a request to reduce the speed limit on McKinley Road between Highway 19 and Williamson-Zebulon Road from 35 to 25 mile per hour due to dust traveling from the dirt road to homes in the area. The speed has already been reduced from 45 mph. Rogers said the road is three quarters of a mile and is on high priority to be paved at a cost of around $700,000 to $800,000. The change was approved by a 3-1 vote with chairman Briar Johnson in opposition, noting that he would rather the road be coated with calcium to reduce dust.
County attorney Rob Morton reported to commissioners that the plaintiff in the lawsuit against the clerk of court has agreed to dismiss the case. He said other matters being worked on behalf of the county include litigation matters involving an action with a sheriff’s deputy and a motion has been filed for dismissal in that case as well.
Commissioners approved the first reading of the hotel/motel excise tax ordinance, pending further discussion about tax percentages of the Pike code of ordinances. Morton said changes can be made after the first reading but the board needs to indicate what percentage to tax any future hotels or motels.
He said the county can keep all of up to 3% of taxes on the establishments and there is a specific way additional funds over 3% must be used.
County manager Rogers said he thought 5% would be the best tax rate for Pike, noting that the authorization limitations allow restricted funds for a community auditorium or theatre owned by the county or municipality, renovations substantially or fully completed before July 1, 1995 or a percent for general recreation through a contract with the recreation authority.
The county also:
• Was presented with the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget.
• Approved the Internet Access and Services Intergovernmental Agreement with the city of Concord to allow the city’s internet service to reach outside of the city limits.
• Approved the second reading of the Pike County code Chapter 35, including revisions to Personnel Policy regarding full-time employment and benefits.
• Approved use of $22,470 in Impact Fee credits at Peach State Airport to cover the expenses of a water line expansion at the airport.
• Approved the purchase of two leased dump trucks, accepted the low bid from First National Bank for financing and authorized the county manager to sign necessary documents.
• Approved issuing an alcohol license for retail sales of beer for Marcus Kyzer, 3K Enterprises Inc., doing business as Cadies Corner, at 10030 Highway 19 north in Zebulon.