COVID-19: Deaths added, cases remain low in Pike, schools

Another Pike County citizen died from COVID-19 according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the totals to 26 deaths, 14 probable deaths, 69 hospitalizations and 1,054 confirmed cases since the pandemic started last March.
The number of cases in the school system decreased to two COVID-19 positive students and one positive adults as of April 16.
There are currently five students who are quarantined for close contact with COVID-19 positive people, down 32 students when compared to numbers from April 2.
There is one COVID-19 positive student at the pre-K school and the other positive student is at the elementary school.
The COVID-19 positive adult is non-school staff.
Since the 2020-21 school year started, there have been a total of 197 COVID-19 positive students and 84 adults. There have been a total of 2,479 students who returned from quarantine or having the illness and 188 adults who returned from quarantine.
There have been 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pike County in the past two weeks, an increase of five from the previous two week period.
The two most recent deaths from COVID-19 in Pike County were that of a 60-year-old white female and an 81-year-old white male.
In the state of Georgia there have been more than 5.3 million citizens who have received the vaccine with 32% of the state’s population having at least one dose and 20% of the state’s citizens fully vaccinated.
Citizens who are planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine may have an easier time in the coming weeks due to a more readily available supply.
“We may have reached the point where supply is greater than demand. If people are still looking for vaccine appointments we have them available in all 12 counties this week or next week,” said Hayla Folden of District 4, Georgia Department of Public Health. “Anyone still looking to get vaccinated can make an appointment online at gta-vras.powerappsportals.us or by calling 1-888-457-0186.”
Even though the state of Georgia is pausing all Johnson & Johnson vaccines until further notice, there are still plenty of opportunities for citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 32 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine at a total of 3,350,205 citizens as of April 19.
In Pike County, more than 5,000 doses have been administered with 15 percent of citizens having at least one dose and 12 percent being fully vaccinated. A total of 5,098 Pike citizens have received the vaccine as of April 19.