More charges filed in teen’s death

New information was recently released on the incident that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy from Spalding County at a local business on April 2.
“The facts of the case have shown that three juveniles entered a commercial property without permission from the property owner. While inside the facility, the juveniles attached a chain hoist to the bumper of a truck in order to lift the front of the truck off of the ground,” stated a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
“The chain was hooked to the bumper of the truck, and it was during this time that the metal bumper gave way to the weight that was placed on it. The truck then fell and struck the juvenile.”
The Medical Examiner’s Office at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has advised investigators that the manner of the juvenile’s death is consistent with the sequence of events and evidence obtained by the PCSO. The injured teen was transported from Middle Georgia Water System in Zebulon by ambulance but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The two survivors of the incident are a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, one from Spalding and one from Pike County. They were initially charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, entering auto and reckless conduct. The criminal charges were upgraded on April 15 by investigators with the Department of Juvenile Justice to include involuntary manslaughter for both.
Investigators have been in contact with the District Attorney’s Office as to the progress of the investigation and the findings as they are developed. The case remains open and under investigation.