Both girls and boys JV teams are league champs

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Friday, April 23. 2021
By Joe Walter

The Pike County High School Pirates soccer teams won their conference championship on Saturday, April 3 in convincing fashion after having an undefeated regular season. The team was 4-0 for the season and they scored 25 goals, only allowing one all season.

The JV boys traveled to Macon to play ACE Academy and thumped the home team 6-1. Jayden Warburton scored four goals and Jason Padron and Ozzie Osteen scored one goal each.

It was the second trophy for this year’s JV squad, coached by Danny Cuviello. The Pirates won their first boys JV championship in 2017 and placed second in 2019.

The JV boys also won the 2021 JV Lamar Trojan Cup this season, beating Lamar 2-1 in the final game with Chris Cuviello and Jayden Warburton each scoring one goal.

The Pike County High School JV soccer team earned first place in their conference championship on Saturday, April 3. The Lady Pirates traveled to Griffin to face off against the ACE Academy Gryphons and defeated the Gryphons 5-0 to capture the 2021 conference championship, one of many won by the Lady Pirates and girls JV coach Mike Muccillo over the years.

The girls had a season record of 9-1 with six shutout victories. The team scored 47 goals in the season and only conceded six goals to their opponents.

“The girls worked hard all season long and really came together for the tournament finals. The first half of that game was the best performance they had all season. They really shut down ACE and never let them get into the game,” said coach Muccillo. “These girls continue a proud JV girls tradition as we have won the tournament for the last three seasons it has been played. We also continued our tough defense with outstanding defense all season long from Olivia Park, Emily Colwell, Elle Smith and Anna Harris.”

In the finals, Jesse Jeffcoat and Kinsley Benton had two goals each and Izzy Cuviello had one goal.

“The girls worked very hard this season and avenged their only loss by beating ACE Academy 5-0 in the tournament finals. They had to contend with pandemic issues and scheduling issues due to bad weather but never lost their focus and played hard every game,” said coach Muccillo.
