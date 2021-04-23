By Joe Walter
The Pike County High School Pirates soccer teams won their conference championship on Saturday, April 3 in convincing fashion after having an undefeated regular season. The team was 4-0 for the season and they scored 25 goals, only allowing one all season.
The JV boys traveled to Macon to play ACE Academy and thumped the home team 6-1. Jayden Warburton scored four goals and Jason Padron and Ozzie Osteen scored one goal each.
It was the second trophy for this year’s JV squad, coached by Danny Cuviello. The Pirates won their first boys JV championship in 2017 and placed second in 2019.
The JV boys also won the 2021 JV Lamar Trojan Cup this season, beating Lamar 2-1 in the final game with Chris Cuviello and Jayden Warburton each scoring one goal.
Both girls and boys JV teams are league champs
