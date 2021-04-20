Pirates still undefeated in region

The Pirates extended their undefeated region record as they shut out Jackson at home April 16 and on the road April 13. The Pirates are 12-0 in the region and 14-10 for the season. The team celebrated senior night with a 4-0 win over Jackson and will finish the regular season this week with region games Tuesday and Thursday against Mary Persons and Friday against non-region opponent Ola.
Mason Trucks allowed only one hit and no runs as he pitched a complete game against region opponent Jackson on Friday, April 16. The Pirates picked up a shut out victory, scoring one run in the fourth and three more in the sixth inning.
The Pirates bats were busy as seven players earned hits, including Trucks and Austin Conine who started a rally in the sixth inning. Braden Osbolt and Jesse Hamond both had three hits to lead the offense.
The Pirates also defeated Jackson 4-1 on April 13 with the help of pitcher Braden Osbolt who pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts, two hits, one walk and 17 first pitch strikes. Osbolt also went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the team in hits.
The Pike offense struck first, scoring two runs in the first inning and added to their lead with two more runs in the sixth inning, only allowing Jackson to score one run in the sixth.
The Pirates lost to Locust Grove April 14 as they fell behind early, allowing one run in both the first and second inning and two runs in the third inning. Locust Grove was only held scoreless in the sixth inning of the seven-inning game. The Pirates offense sparked a flame in the third inning, picking up three runs but were held scoreless for the rest of the game. Braden Osbolt went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Pirates in hits.