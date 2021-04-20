Best things to see may be close to home, folks

Macon is a strangely eclectic city. There are huge churches downtown which appear to be trying to out-steeple each other. Two historic cemeteries include the kind of statuary and brick boundary fencing that one does not see much anymore; most cemeteries now feature few if any fascinating sculptures or grave markers that are “hard to mow around.” At Rose Hill, the fascination is endless – but we mostly wanted to visit the gravesites of The Allman Brothers, Duane and Gregg. Also buried in the high-fenced plot is Berry Oakley, one member of that famous band and Butch Trucks.
Having been Allman fans as long as we can remember, we also had never visited The Big House, where the family and some band members lived. It’s now a museum of extensive artifacts from a custom-padded amp to cancelled paychecks, publicity photos to fantastic palette-knife type paintings of the band and some individual members. We spent too much money on stuff for our children, who also are fans.
Back to Macon itself: we found nothing that made us unhappy – not even the extensive road construction going on – except the city’s parking-meter system. After six or seven unsuccessful tries at paying the fee with a credit card on Poplar Street, a woman with the right number of quarters came to the rescue. If a city wants to charge for its space, for the very good reason of keeping people rotating through town, then it should invest enough in the technology to make it work accurately all the time and according to directions.
Macon has an abundance of beautiful houses and buildings, some right alongside crumbling and moldy old structures. One can see there is major effort going on in safe, attractive and useful beautification, but it’s enough to give a zoning expert nightmares. The city’s charm is certainly found in its support of music and the arts, given the rather large number of famous musicians associated with Macon – Otis Redding for one, and guess what – one of the medical buildings is named for Richard Penniman, better known as Little Richard. It goes against my heart that the “powers who were” killed the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, giving it to Athens, and left the sports museum.
We stayed in a wonderful hotel near the Coliseum complex. My husband’s amazing ability to navigate kept us going in the right direction most of the time, and just the Big House would have been worth the trip – but we also did the Museum of Arts and Sciences and its Planetarium. Next time we’ll go to the Tubman Museum and Hay House, two on our list that we just ran out of time to do.
Coincidentally, we have discovered that our offspring are irrevocably connected to the Allman Brothers Band. That band formed on the day our daughter was born in March of 1969; Duane died in October 1971 within a week of the birth of our first son. Vic says he remembers being attracted to the “Eat a Peach” and “Fillmore East” album photos and drawings when he was only two years old.
Visit Macon for something you’ve never seen or done – I’ll bet they have it there. And the food is outstanding!
Kay S. Pedrotti has spent some 50 years writing for newspapers. She is active in the Lamar County community and currently serves as the president of Lamar Arts. She lives in Milner with her husband Bob Pedrotti.