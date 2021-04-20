/Unitedbank
Arrest report

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, April 20. 2021
Between Sunday, April 11 and Sunday, April 18, area law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:

PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

Christopher Lee Craddock, 33, warrants out of Rockdale Sheriff’s Office;

Michael Jacob McCall, 17, aggravated assault;

Cole Lewis Medve, 19, drug related objects and possession of Schedule II drug;

Johnny Ray Minyard Jr., 40, simple battery family violence act;

Raymond Bryant Jr., 50, unsecure load and giving false information or false name;

Tucker Allen Buss, 22, driving with no license on person, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession and use of drug related objects;

Nathan Bradley Daugherty, 20, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol;

Savannah Elizabeth Meeds, 22, failure to report accident and too fast for conditions;

Jasmine Renee Williams, 29, warrants with Barnesville Police Department;

Christopher Brian Zatezalo, 32, warrants out of Forest Park.

ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Tenli Brie Page, 42, probation violation;

Jason Alan Patton, 39, driving while license suspended or revoked;

Eric Kareem Walker, 45, probation violation.

GEORGIA STATE PATROL:

Scott Jason Harris, 46, DUI, failure to change address of drivers license and speeding.
