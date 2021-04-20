Arrest report

Between Sunday, April 11 and Sunday, April 18, area law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:
PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
Christopher Lee Craddock, 33, warrants out of Rockdale Sheriff’s Office;
Michael Jacob McCall, 17, aggravated assault;
Cole Lewis Medve, 19, drug related objects and possession of Schedule II drug;
Johnny Ray Minyard Jr., 40, simple battery family violence act;
Raymond Bryant Jr., 50, unsecure load and giving false information or false name;
Tucker Allen Buss, 22, driving with no license on person, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession and use of drug related objects;
Nathan Bradley Daugherty, 20, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol;
Savannah Elizabeth Meeds, 22, failure to report accident and too fast for conditions;
Jasmine Renee Williams, 29, warrants with Barnesville Police Department;
Christopher Brian Zatezalo, 32, warrants out of Forest Park.
ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tenli Brie Page, 42, probation violation;
Jason Alan Patton, 39, driving while license suspended or revoked;
Eric Kareem Walker, 45, probation violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL:
Scott Jason Harris, 46, DUI, failure to change address of drivers license and speeding.