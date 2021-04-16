PCHS soccer teams continue marching toward playoffs

The Pirates games against Upson-Lee, set for Friday, March 26, were postponed until April 13 due to poor field conditions, so the Pirates’ next opponent was the Dutchtown Bulldogs from Hampton who came to pay the Pirates a visit Tuesday, March 30. Dutchtown is a newer school without a deep soccer tradition, but there were skilled and motivated players on both the boys’ and girls’ teams. The Lady Pirates were able to muzzle the Lady Bulldogs 5-0 and were never seriously threatened. The boys’ game featured a lot of speed from the visitors and the Pirates were without junior Matt Webb and his game-changing ability. The first half saw both teams trade possessions without creating many scoring chances and the game remained scoreless at half time. The Pirates were able to score their first goal at 50 minutes with Ozzie O’Steen blasting a long shot around the Bulldog keeper. Dutchtown’s first serious threat came at 58 minutes when they were awarded a penalty, but Pirates keeper Ryan Brooks was able to deflect the shot over the cross bar and the Bulldogs were unable to convert the resulting corner. The Pirates scored their second goal at 64 minutes when winger Matt Smith pounced on a Christian Fowler cross. Dutchtown scored their only goal at 66 minutes but the Pirates were able to hold on for the remaining 14 minutes and secure the 2-1 win.
The Pirates traveled to Jackson for a region contest against the Red Devils on Friday, April 1 and had to contend with the late afternoon sun and a spirited home crowd. The Lady Pirates suffered their first region loss 1-0 off a Jackson penalty kick in the first half. The Lady Pirates fought hard the second half but were unable to get an equalizing goal, taking several balls in the face and breaking fingernails in the process, both unfortunate occurrences with prom the next night. The Lady Devils celebrated heartily after the win, which gave them first place in Region 2A. The Pirates boys fared much better after a shaky start. With Matt Webb back, the offense fired on all cylinders after an initial scare from the Red Devils. Jackson scored first off a run of play goal 10 minutes in and seemed to have all the momentum. However, Jayden Warbuton scored the Pirates’ first goal at 14 minutes with a chipped ball over the keeper and the boys never looked back. Matt Webb followed up with the first of his five goals at 19 minutes after some clinical passing and then Christian Fowler scored at 31 minutes with a goal off a throw in. Sebastian Facundo scored the fourth goal 30 seconds later to increase the lead to 4-1 Pike and Clayton Matthews scored at 38 minutes off a Matt Webb corner kick to give the Pirates a 5-1 lead at half time. Jackson was clearly frustrated and their fans seemed to spend most of their time yelling at the Pirates players, which made for a challenging second half.
The Pirates added to Jackson’s misery on the second half kick off with a designed play to overload one side of the goal area with Pirates and Matt Webb was able to slot the ball past the Jackson keeper to increase the lead to 6-1. Matt scored his third goal at 50 minutes with another goal from the left side after dribbling through several Jackson players and followed up with his fourth goal two minutes later to increase the score to 8-1. At this point, the Pirates freely substituted to give their bench some time and experience. Matt scored his fifth goal off a breakaway chance at 78 minutes to make the score 9-1. Brance Mann, who hustled and threw himself around all game, scored a “thumb in your eye” goal with 3 seconds left to round out the scoring at 10-1 for the visitors. The Pirates are 12-2-1 and still ranked second in the state in AAA and the Lady Pirates are 8-4-2 and ranked tenth in the state in AAA.
The Pirates have three more games to end the regular season, with a boys game against Ace Charter Monday, April 12 in Macon, then home against Upson Lee (Senior Night) Tuesday, April 13 and away in Forsyth against Mary Persons Friday, April 16. GHSA playoffs will start the week of April 19. The Lady Pirates will most likely be a No. 2 seed after the loss at Jackson and the boys will hold a No. 1 seed, barring a slip up in their last two region games.