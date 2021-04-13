Pirates extend region record to 10-0

The Pirates extended their region record to 10-0 with two dominating victories over Central High School of Macon on April 6. The Pirates are 12-9 for the season and faced region opponent Jackson on Tuesday, April 13 after press time.
The Pirates will host Locust Grove in a non-region game Wednesday, April 14 at 5:55 p.m. and they will host Jackson in a region contest on Friday, April 16 at 5:55 p.m. The team will only have three games after this week’s games to finish out the regular season.
The Pirates won the first game of the April 6 double header by run rule in only three innings with a score of 18-3. The Pirates scored four in the first inning, eight runs in the second inning and six runs in the third inning.
Garrison Pierce led the Pirates with four RBIs, followed by Zane Axelberg and Caden Swift with three each. Ridge Smith, Kole Hammond, Caden Swift and Garrison Pierce each had two hits in the game. Kole Hammond pitched the three innings for the Pirates with four strikeouts and seven first pitch strikes.
In the second game of the blow out double header, the Pirates won 15-5 after taking an early lead with three runs in the first inning. Caden Swift started the Pirates off on offense as he hit a home run in the first inning. He also had the most RBIs at three. The team had 12 hits and 11 stolen bases in the game.
The Pirates played Columbus on the road on Friday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. in a non-region game. The Pirates scored one run in the second inning as Caden Swift scored on an error. The Pirates scored two more in the fourth inning, as Jesse Hammond hit a double with two outs. Ridge Smith singled and moved him to third base. Mason Trucks hit the ball hard on the ground to right field, advancing to second on the throw and earning two RBIs.
The Pirates held their 3-0 lead until the sixth inning when Columbus scored seven runs. They were able to hold the Pirates scoreless in the top of the seventh to win.