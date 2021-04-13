PCHS named AP Honor School

Pike County High school was recently recognized as a 2021 AP Honor School for the second year in a row.
“This is based on the 2020 school year, which is even more impressive because all the AP exams last year were moved to digital at the last minute. Students had to take the tests online at home. There were 201 students who took one or more AP exams in 2020,” said PCHS counselor Holly Cantrell.
Of the 201 AP students, 30% scored a 3 or higher on one or more AP exams (the highest score is a 4). There were 10 students who scored 3 or higher on at least three exams; three students who scored three or higher on four or more exams and two students who scored a three or higher on five AP exams.
“AP courses offers college-level curricula and examinations to high school students. College course credit may be granted to students who obtain high scores on the AP exams. AP classes can boost college applications and success in difficult courses is a sign of college preparedness,” said Cantrell.
AP classes also strengthen transcripts by receiving an extra GPA point. For example, if an A in a regular class gets 4 points on a GPA, then an A in an AP class gets 5 points on a GPA.
“This award recognizes the dedication of PCHS to ensure that students are prepared for college and career after graduation,” said Cantrell. “It also highlights the hard work of our AP teachers and students as they challenge themselves with rigorous coursework, culminating with the AP Exam in May.”