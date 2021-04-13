COVID-19 cases remain low

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pike County was at 20 cases over the past two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Since the pandemic started last March, there have been 1,038 confirmed cases in Pike, 24 confirmed deaths, 14 probable deaths, 68 hospitalizations and 1,164 antigen positive cases.
There have been more than 4.7 million vaccines administered in the state of Georgia, including 4,793 citizens in Pike County. At least 15% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine with 2,755 currently having one dose. There are 2,134 Pike citizens who are fully vaccinate, at 12% of the population according to DPH data upadated April 11.
To find a vaccine location in the area, go to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at 888-457-0186 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Pike County schools were out for spring break from April 5 to 9 and before the break, the numbers of COVID-19 cases were considerably lower than previous weeks. There were four confirmed cases in students but no adults in the school system were confirmed. There were 37 students quarantined and no adults quarantined.
Since school started, there have been 197 confirmed COVID-19 cases in students, 84 confirmed cases in adults, 2,479 students who returned from quarantine and 188 adults who returned from quarantine.