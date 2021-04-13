Craft and Car Show set for Saturday, April 17

Red Clay Ministries will present its first Craft and Car Show on Saturday, April 17 in downtown Concord with plans to make it an annual fundraiser for the ministry.
“Since the coronavirus pandemic curtailed so many fun activities, we are hoping for a beautiful spring day on Saturday, April 17, so families and friends can be outside, enjoy the fresh air and just have a fun day visiting the vendor booths and looking at the vehicles in the car show,” said Rhonda Morgan, director of Red Clay Ministries. “Anything on wheels is welcome at the car show, so we are expecting cars, trucks, tractors, lawn mowers and scooters. Maybe there will be other vehicles that will surprise us, too. We will have food vendors, also, and eating outside is always a fun picnic.”
To register online, go to RedClayMinistriesInc.org, scroll down and click on the Craft and Car Show tab. Registration will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. for vehicles April 17, with judging beginning at noon and awards presented at 2 p.m. Vehicle registration is $10 and vendor spaces are $25.
For more, call Dale Gould at 678-603-5261 or Ted Gustin at 937-668-1243.
The event will include door prizes and a 50/50 drawing as well as food, drinks and desserts.
Red Clay Ministries, Inc., provides Ministry Leaders to jails and prisons in Georgia. If a jail or prison has a chaplain, the Red Clay Ministry Leader comes alongside the chaplain to provide worship services and other needs such as Bibles, Christian literature, holiday programs, Bible studies and hygiene products. However, many of the county jails do not have chaplains. If a facility does not have a chaplain, the Red Clay Ministry Leader works with the jail administration to provide Christian Leadership in the jail by providing Worship Services and Bible Studies to those incarcerated at the jail.
“The mission of Red Clay Ministries, Inc. is to identify and meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those incarcerated, so that the saving love of Jesus Christ will be shared behind the razor wire,” says the organization’s website.
Red Clay Ministries, Inc. is a non-profit corporation and is designated by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)3 with public charity status. For more, go to their website at RedClayMinistriesInc.org, email redclayministries@gmail.com or send donations to Red Clay Ministries, Inc., 357 Indian Trail, Concord, GA 30206.