Linda Harp

Monday, April 12. 2021
Linda Jane Maxwell Harp, age 70, of Zebulon, passed away April 9, 2021, at Piedmont-Fayette Hospital. Linda was born in Atlanta, daughter of the late Guy Melvin Maxwell, Sr. and Orgie Nell Robinson Maxwell. She was currently a bus driver for Clayton County School System, where she had worked for the last 30 years. Linda enjoyed cooking, sewing, working in her flower beds, watching her birds and hummingbirds. She especially loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Mickey Maxwell and Guy Melvin Maxwell, Jr.
 
She is survived by her daughters: Melinda Stewart Carlisle and fiancé Jeffery Sheffield of Concord, Kimberly Stewart Hamm of Atlanta and Jennifer Harp Thomas and husband Brandon Thomas of Meansville; grandchildren: Mindy Michelle Carlisle, Macey Danielle Carlisle, Donnie Hamm, and Jacob Hamm.
 
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, April 17, 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.  A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
 
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 
