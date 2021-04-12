Linda Jane Maxwell Harp, age 70, of Zebulon, passed away April 9, 2021, at Piedmont-Fayette Hospital. Linda was born in Atlanta, daughter of the late Guy Melvin Maxwell, Sr. and Orgie Nell Robinson Maxwell. She was currently a bus driver for Clayton County School System, where she had worked for the last 30 years. Linda enjoyed cooking, sewing, working in her flower beds, watching her birds and hummingbirds. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Linda Harp
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks