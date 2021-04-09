/Unitedbank
Charles “Charlie” G. West

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Friday, April 9. 2021
Mr. Charles George West, age 81, of Molena, passed away April 8, 2021, at Spalding Regional Hospital. He was born in Lathemtown, Cherokee County, GA and grew up in Atlanta, son of the late Elmer West and Zona Inez Lathem West. Mr. West graduated from Fulton High School, where he met his wife, Linda. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served four years aboard several ships. Mr. West began work at Ford Motor Company in 1964 and retired after 30 years. He was a Mason, Past Master, and founding member of the Flint River Daylight Lodge #761 in Thomaston and was also Past Master of Montgomery Lodge #31 in Zebulon. He was a Shriner, and Past President of the Griffin Shrine Club, where he enjoyed participating in their parades. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Molena. After retiring from Ford, he enjoyed exploring his genealogy and traveling the country with his wife, Linda. They had visited 48 states.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn West Bradford.
 
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 61 years: Linda Ginn West; daughters and sons-in-law: Lori and Keith Blount of Zebulon, Carin and Bob Clark of Williamson, and Sherri and Kenny Smith of Eatonton; grandchildren and their spouses: Miranda and Keith Helton, Jason Pollard, Melissa and Adam Wood, Bill “Hero” Clark, Teal “Sweetness” Clark, Melissa and Desi Wynter and Melanie and Tony Dominguez; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
 
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, April 10, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.  Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 11, 3 p.m., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Molena. Pastor Mark Harris will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
 
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/ or Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1177 Hwy. 109, Molena, GA 30258.
 
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 
