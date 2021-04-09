Mr. Charles George West, age 81, of Molena, passed away April 8, 2021, at Spalding Regional Hospital. He was born in Lathemtown, Cherokee County, GA and grew up in Atlanta, son of the late Elmer West and Zona Inez Lathem West. Mr. West graduated from Fulton High School, where he met his wife, Linda. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served four years aboard several ships. Mr. West began work at Ford Motor Company in 1964 and retired after 30 years. He was a Mason, Past Master, and founding member of the Flint River Daylight Lodge #761 in Thomaston and was also Past Master of Montgomery Lodge #31 in Zebulon. He was a Shriner, and Past President of the Griffin Shrine Club, where he enjoyed participating in their parades. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Molena. After retiring from Ford, he enjoyed exploring his genealogy and traveling the country with his wife, Linda. They had visited 48 states.
Charles “Charlie” G. West
