Register now to join Keep It Clean Spring Fling on April 24

This spring the UGA Pike County Extension office is collaborating with Pick Up Pike to host the Keep It Clean Spring Fling cleanup event on Saturday, April 24, aiming to jump start community cleanup efforts and keep local roads clean.
“Trash and litter on the roadsides not only reflects negatively on the community and businesses throughout Pike County but also pollutes our community’s waterways. Keeping these roadways clean is a constant battle, and it’s time to take action,” said Pike County Extension Agent Brooklyn Wassel.
The Pick Up Pike organization hopes to hold one large annual cleanup event each year as well as monthly clean up efforts. They also encourage citizens to clean up roads that run along their properties and other areas of the county. There have been several clean up days recently but the April 24 event will be by far the largest.
“During this event we hope to bring together community members of all ages with a common goal and get boots on the ground to combat this problem,” said Wassel. “All volunteers must be registered through the Extension office by April 12, 2021. Volunteers will be assigned groups and designated road to help limit group sizes and keep the cleanup as safe as possible for everyone. Each registered volunteer will also receive an event t-shirt.”