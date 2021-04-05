Teen dies in April 2 burglary

A teen died at a Pike County business on Friday, April 2 while the business was closed for Good Friday. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, emergency medical personnel and officers responded to a call of a person trapped under a vehicle around 4:15 p.m. at Middle Georgia Water Systems.
The 14-year-old male was underneath a vehicle inside the business with severe trauma and authorities say two other teenagers - aged 13 and 14 - were also inside. The injured juvenile was transported by ambulance and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to the PCSO report, the juveniles say they were inside the business working on vehicles.
Investigators determined the three juveniles entered the premises to commit burglary. The two teens were charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, entering auto and reckless conduct.
The case is still under investigation and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for additional information before press time.