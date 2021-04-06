Pirates still unbeaten in region

The Pirates baseball team has hit their stride, picking up several important wins recently to make their region record 8-0 and their overall season record 10-8.
“We got off to a rough start playing some very tough teams in the early season, but we have worked hard to get things headed in the right direction,” said coach Don Hanson. “I’m very proud of how our boys have responded to this adversity, it shows the maturity that we will need in the state playoffs.”
The team earned an 8-3 victory over Crisp County on the road as they had 11 hits and no errors on April 1. In the second inning, Jaden Bone drove in one run on a single. The team added four more runs in the third as Braden Osbolt had an RBI single. Caden Swift led the Pirates with three hits in four at bats.
The Pirates dominated Crisp County 17-2 as they started early and hit hard with seven runs in the first and six runs in the second during their March 30 home game. Crisp County was able to put up two runs in the first but were held scoreless after that. Christian Perkins got four hits in four at bats to drive in five of the Pirates runs. He singled twice in the first inning, tripled in the second inning and singled in the fourth inning.
Braden Osbolt earned the win for the Pirates on the mound, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out two. Trevor Bagwell threw two innings in relief and kept Crisp County from scoring. The Pirates had a total of 16 hits in the game.
The Pirates were able to shut out the Upson-Lee Knights in a double header March 19, winning the first game 5-4 and the second game 3-2. The Pirates came from behind in the sixth inning to win the first game and their region opponents gave away the second game on a walk off error.
The Pirates hosted Central High School in a double header on Tuesday, April 6 at 4 and 6 p.m. They will hit the road to face Columbus in a non-region game set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 9.