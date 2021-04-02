Mr. Tommy Nathan Sparrow, Jr., age 53, of Zebulon, GA passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Taylor County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Tommy was born on December 15, 1967 in Griffin, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Sparrow, Sr.; sister, Crystal Dawn Sparrow; son in law, Adrian Hampton. Tommy was previously employed with Conglobal. He loved his family, fishing, video games, eating Reeces and drinking Mountain Dew, and he had the best personality and sense of humor.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Lisa Hogeland Sparrow; daughters and son in laws, Amanda Sparrow and Jamie, Kimberly Hampton and fiancé Steven Sebulski, Linda Haggerty and Kris; grandchildren, Alexis Harrison, Jayda Harrison, Naomi Hampton, Elizabeth Hampton, Jayden Sebulski, Richard Haggerty, Conner Haggerty; great grandchildren, Keaton Adams, Kashton Adams, Ryan Harrison; mother, Verna Maroney; sisters, Shelia and Kenneth Reed, Misty and Jamie Adams, Heather Bird; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Tommy Nathan Sparrow, Jr. will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation a Funeral service will be conducted in the Chapel at 1:00 pm with Pastor Gene Luke officiating. Burial will be in Wildwood Baptist Church Cemetery.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
