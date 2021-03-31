James David Allen

James passed away Saturday morning, March 27, 2021. He was a veteran, retired from Bank of America and a long time member of Lake Country Baptist Church. He served The lord for 40 years as an active deacon. He served as a youth director, taught the senior adult Sunday school class, and served on many committees during his time.
James was preceded in death by his parents Blanton Allen and Ruby Thomas Allen, brother Hugh Allen, sisters Vernelle Bunn, Jeanette McDaniel, Virgina Gordy, and Katie Smith
James is survived by a wife of 65 years Sue Allen, sons Bruce Allen and Norman Allen, grandsons Zack Allen, T. J. Allen, and Tyler Allen, granddaughter Lorina Allen Burkett, 3 great grandchildren, and sister-in-law Joann Massey
James will be missed by many and his celebration of life will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Lake Country Baptist Church.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Country Baptist Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice.
