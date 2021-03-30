Mrs. Ellen Means Spinks, age 94, of Zebulon, passed away March 28, 2021. She was born in Zebulon, GA to the late James Merrell Means, Sr. and Ganelle Corley Means on August 16, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband of 65 years, Gerald D. Spinks.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Jerry and Carol Spinks of Zebulon; daughter: Merrelyn Spinks of Zebulon; granddaughter and her husband: Jessica and Matthew Allen of Woodstock; great-grandsons: Lucas, Hudson, and Colton Allen; brother and sister-in-law: Jim and Dot Means of Houston, Texas; and nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Zebulon High School and Bessie Tift College. She married Gerald as soon as he returned from World War II and they began their long marriage and family in Zebulon. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was a friend and comforter to many. Mrs. Spinks substitute taught school when her children were in grammar school, however, she devoted her life to caring for her family and others. She was well known for her cooking and her clean home. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, puzzles, and a good box of candy while watching westerns. She was an excellent pianist and gifted with a natural ear for music, but she rarely played for others. Although taking piano lessons, even while in college, she could hear just about any song and then play it without any need of the written music.
She was the oldest and had the longest membership of anyone at Zebulon United Methodist Church having joined when she was eight years old. She served her church in many capacities including working in children’s ministries as the pianist for assembly and as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, and longtime Church Financial Secretary. She cooked untold dishes of food for bereavement meals, or to help out those in need. Her strong faith was evident in how she lived her life and the example she set for her family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks for the loving care given by Brightmoor Hospice and special nurse: Christie Bohensky, her CNA: Katherine McCullars; and also, to Pike Manor at Home and her special caretaker, Sherry Caldwell.
The family will hold a service on Thursday, April 1, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Arianna Eberle officiating. Burial will follow in Zebulon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family is requesting facemasks be worn and social distancing be observed.
The body will be available for viewing at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, so that friends may pay their respects and watch the memorial video.
Memorial donations may be made to: Zebulon United Methodist Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 273, Zebulon, GA 30295.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.