Robert Green

Mr. Robert Danny Green, age 80, of Meansville, passed away March 24, 2021, at Emory University Hospital following complications from Covid.
He was the son of the late George M. and Eleanor G. Green.
Robert is survived by his loving wife and soulmate: June Ellerbee Green; sons: Jason Green and Joel Green (Tonya) all of Meansville; his precious grandchildren: Hailey Green of Dublin, Courtney and Warren Green of Meansville; other survivors are his brothers: Ronnie Green (Diane) of Griffin, Roger Green (Kay) of Meansville, and Wayne Green (Deborah) of Thomaston; sister: Jan Johnson (Jimmy) of The Rock; several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
Robert was an astute business-man who could balance a checkbook to the exact penny. He grew up working on dairy farms with his father. In 1960, his family moved to Pike County and operated their own farm. After his father’s death in 1985, Robert and Roger owned and operated Green Valley Farms in Meansville. They were later joined by brother, Wayne.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, March 27, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Fincher Memorial Cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.