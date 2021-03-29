COVID-19 cases low but another death recorded

Another Pike County citizen lost their life due to COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of March 29. Since last March, there have been a total of 1.016 confirmed cases in Pike, 24 deaths, 12 probable deaths and 67 hospitalizations. The average age of COVID-19 victims in Pike is 70 years old, with the youngest being 42 years old and two others in their 40s. The oldest was 94 years old.
Everyone in Georgia who is 16 or older is now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children aged 16 and older and it is the only vaccine offered through the Georgia Department of Public Health. To find a vaccine location in the area, go to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at 888-457-0186 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Citizens are encouraged to pre-register for the COVID-19 Vaccine.
The number of cases in the past two weeks remains low at 16, compared to 15, 22, 24, 28, 41, 89 and 93 in the previous two week periods.
As of March 26, the Pike County school system had only one student who was confirmed to have COVID-19 at the middle school and no adults.
There were only six students quarantined for close contact to someone with COVID-19 and no adults.
Since the start of the school year, there have been a total of 193 confirmed cases in students, 84 confirmed cases in adults, 187 adults who have returned from quarantine and 2,469 students who have returned from quarantine.
Over the last year, there have been 23 citizens from Pike County who lost their lives to COVID-19. Now, the federal government could be bringing those families and others across the nation some retroactive relief.
Starting in April, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening up applications to help those families cover funeral costs for their loved ones. To be eligible, the death must have occurred in the United States, the death certificate must indicate the death was caused by COVID-19, the applicant must be a U.S. citizen and the funeral had to happen after Jan. 20, 2020.
Documents required include an official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia; funeral expenses documents such as receipts, a funeral home contract or other forms that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened; and proof of other funds used for funeral costs from other sources such as burial or funeral assistance which cannot be reimbursed.
Those who are eligible for funeral assistance will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option is chosen when applying for assistance.
Find out more on FEMA’s website at fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance. FEMA is working on setting up a toll-free phone number to be used to apply for funeral assistance.