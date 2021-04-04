Billy Smith serves as Chaplain of the Day at Georgia House of Representatives

At the request of State Representative Beth Camp, Pike pastor Billy Smith was the Chaplain of the Day at the Georgia House of Representatives for day 34 of the session on March 17.
“He did a wonderful job of encouraging through his sermon and scripture reading prompting many to come to the well to meet and thank Pastor Billy for his comments,” said Camp.
Billy Smith started Christ Chapel in 2003 and the church now has around 2,000 visitors each week, offering three services each Sunday at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. While at the podium at the Capitol, he talked about the importance of attitude.
“Often when it comes to my attitude, I’m pointing to people around me and I’m really the problem,” he said. “Your attitude reveals the real you. I don’t like that. I don’t always like the way I respond but that’s what’s in my heart. Proverbs says this in the 23rd chapter, “For as a man thinks in his heart, so he is.” My heart exposes my attitude. When we’re shaken in life, our real heart is exposed during those difficult seasons in our life. Attitude determines the success or failure of every relationship we have. All those relationships are either strengthened or weakened by our attitudes. Our family relationships and work relationships all of those are determined whether they will be good, bad, poor or healthy based off our attitudes. Attitude is always our choice. Circumstances don’t determine our attitude, we do.”
During his message, he talked about a Holocaust survivor who endured the unimaginable and had everything taken from him. Pastor Billy said he survived not because he was stronger but because he had an attitude that reflected joy, hope and positivity.
Pastor Smith noted March 17 was the anniversary of his father’s death a year before and he wore his father’s tie in his honor.
“One thing, my dad left me. We weren’t rich, we were just a rural, middle class family, but he taught me to get up every day to treat people fair and treat people right,” he said. “And you determine your own attitude. I’m asking you to do the same. Let’s reflect the attitude the heart and the mind of Christ.”