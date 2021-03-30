/Unitedbank
Easter services, events planned across county

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, March 30. 2021
The pandemic curtailed Easter celebrations last year but many services and events are being held this year, including the largest egg drop in central Georgia.

Christ Chapel Community Church will drop 100,000 Easter eggs from a helicopter on Friday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at the field on Old Zebulon Road across from the new church. Areas sectioned off for different age groups as well as a special needs area and parents and children are asked to be lined up and ready at 6 p.m. for the egg drop.

“We are just trying to be the light in our community and show Jesus to those around us, even through an egg hunt event. It’s been kind of a dark year for everyone and we want to do whatever we can do for the community to be the light they need,” said Christ Chapel’s Chad Loyd.

Christ Chapel will have two Easter services at 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3 as well as Easter Sunday services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on April 4.

Rock Springs Church will have Easter services at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 219 Rock Springs Road in Milner. Online services will be offered as well. For more, go to RSEaster.com or facebook.com/rockspringsonline.

Life Springs UMC will host an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. at the newly renovated Prayer Walk area next to the church in the pecan orchard with breakfast to follow. They will also have an 11 a.m. Easter service in the main sanctuary that will be live streamed.

Concord United Methodist Church at 62 McClendon Street in Concord will hold a Good Friday service at 12 noon Friday, April 2 with a complimentary light lunch to follow the service.

Northridge Church will host an Easter Sunrise service on April 4 at 7 a.m. with a view of the ridge at 430 Hickory Ridge Road in Meansville that separates the south part of Pike County and Upson County.
