The pandemic curtailed Easter celebrations last year but many services and events are being held this year, including the largest egg drop in central Georgia.
Christ Chapel Community Church will drop 100,000 Easter eggs from a helicopter on Friday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at the field on Old Zebulon Road across from the new church. Areas sectioned off for different age groups as well as a special needs area and parents and children are asked to be lined up and ready at 6 p.m. for the egg drop.
Christ Chapel Community Church will drop 100,000 Easter eggs from a helicopter on Friday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at the field on Old Zebulon Road across from the new church. Areas sectioned off for different age groups as well as a special needs area and parents and children are asked to be lined up and ready at 6 p.m. for the egg drop. The church will also host Easter services on Saturday, April 3 at 4 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 4 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Easter services, events planned across county
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks