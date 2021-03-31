WISTERIA FESTIVAL: Williamson to host event April 2-3

The Williamson Wisteria Festival bring hundreds of visitors to town this weekend as 65 different vendors share unique items and popular fair foods on Saturday, April 3 from 9 to 4 p.m. and talented locals take the stage in the Williamson Wisteria Festival Talent Showcase Friday, April 2 starting at 7 p.m. Both events will be at the Benson Hilley Walking Trail Park in downtown Williamson.
Saturday’s festival will have something for everyone, including live music all day, inflatables, pony rides and a train for children and arts and crafts, collectibles, antiques and more at the many vendor booths. Bands at the Saturday festival will include The Wranglers at 10 a.m., Slim Pickins Combo at 11 a.m., Rivers Edge at noon, Bonnie Ridge at 1 p.m., Line Creek at 2 p.m. and Double Clutchin’ at 3 p.m. A forge and anvil will be part of the Friendship Baptist booth and visitors can see metal items crafted during the event.
“We are so excited for the festival!” said Williamson city clerk Karen Brentlinger. “Our Wisteria Wagon got an update so it is now lavender and green with wisteria on it and it will run from the parking lots to the park all day. The city’s tent will have Wisteria Festival t-shirts for $10 and limited Wisteria plants. It’s going to be so much fun for everyone. We think it will be a day to remember!”
Food vendors at the Saturday festival will include cheese sticks, cotton candy, fresh pork skins with more than 30 flavors, barbecue, Italian ice, chicken, fish, slaw, smokehouse barbecue, lemonade, hot dogs, peanuts, homemade cakes and pie, vanilla beans and even a booth with homemade spices and flavorings.
Other vendors will offer handmade clothing, country boutique clothing for children, clothes for dogs, wood crafted bowls and items, home decor including signs and candles, someone who makes items out of bones, portraits, crocheted items and noodle boards, health products such as CBD items and more.
The winner of the Friday Talent Showcase will win a $100 prize and nationally acclaimed band the Appalachian Travelers will perform as well. A local DJ will offer karaoke starting at 4 p.m. for anyone interested before the Talent Showcase and will keep the music playing between singers.
For more, go to CityOfWilliamsonGa.org.