Track teams dominate meet, set personal records

The Pike County High School track teams dominated at the Anderson Bently Jr. Invitational recently. The meet honored Anderson Bently Jr. who has worked in Education for 47 years and is still helping out with the Baldwin County Track program.
Both the boys and girls teams won the Invitational. The girls team really ran away with the meet, winning by more than 80 points and the boys won by 27 points. Both wins were a total team effort.
“We have 17 events in track now with the addition of the 4x800 relay this year. In the girls meet, we scored in every single event, sometimes multiple times. The boys scored in nearly every event as well. Talya Moreland and Taylor Hampton led the way for the girls, tying for second place as the overall total point scorers for the entire meet,” said Clay Woerner.
Also scoring a lot of points for the girls were Zy Thompson, Jada Colbert, Victoria Bradford, Yasmin Davis, Baily Morris and Peyton Bussell.
For the boys, leading the way was John Lovett who earned third in meet for over all points scored. Also, scoring in multiple events at the meet were Aiden Potter, Luke Woerner, Gage Lee and Jakilen King. The team finished second and third in the last meet at Sandy Creek High School. Many people broke personal records in the throwing events including Autumn Adams, Callie Williams, Kiersten Goolsby, Ashley Jefferies, Carter Steele, Brayden Pilkenton and Michael Robinson. Lain Fordham had broken a PR in the discus the meet before. Several of the track runners are leading the state in their events in the AAA standings, including Tayla Moreland in the long jump, and 300 hurdles; Taylor Hampton in the long and triple jump; Zy Thompson in the high jump and 100m hurdles; John Lovett and Luke Woerner in the pole vault; and Madison Oskey in the pole vault.
The Pike County High School track team also competed in the Christian Taylor Invitational at Sandy Creek with the girls team finishing in second place and the boys team finishing in third place.
“The meet consisted of a 10-team field of tough teams from all classifications,” said Clay Woerner. “The placers in all events are too numerous to mention but the finish was a total team effort with points being scored in many events. Top performances and many personal bests were turned in by many athletes.”
The following students earned a personal best or a top performance: Madsion Oskey in pole vault, Victoria Bradford in pole vault, Taylor Hampton in triple and long jump, Tayla Moreland in long jump and 300 hurdles, Zy Thompson in high jump and 100H hurdles, Jada Colbert in high jump, Peyton Bussell in 3200 meters, Callie Williams in discus, Kiersten Goolsby in shot put, John Lovett in pole vault, Luke Woerner in pole vault, Aiden Potter in 3200 meters, Williams Gray in hurdles, Rylee Gordon in hurdles, Lane Woodward in 300 hurdles, Gage Lee in pole vault, Lain Fordham in discus and Brayden Pilkenton in shot and several relay teams.
Several Pike athletes were ranked in the top eight of the state with some with top marks in their events after the Christian Taylor Invitational at Sandy Creek.