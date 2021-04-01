/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Pike County golf teams have earned two wins in their first three matches of the season. Caden Shubert tees off for the Pirates golf team.

Golf teams start season strong with two wins

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Thursday, April 1. 2021
The Pike County High School golf teams picked up two wins in their first three matches of the season, defeating Spalding and Lamar counties but falling to Starrs Mill.

The boys golf team includes Noah Strader, Austin Aman, Ty Griffith, Dakota Fox, Brannon Hooper, Brannon Lopez, Logan Wood, Cam Wood, Cam Cook, Brooks Huffstetler and Caden Shubert.

The girls golf team includes Macey McElweney, Katie Ballard, Avery Maddock, Charisma Bradfield, Libby Ferguson and Isabelle Holmes.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter