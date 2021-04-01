Skip to first row site navigation
Golf teams start season strong with two wins
Pike County golf teams have earned two wins in their first three matches of the season. Caden Shubert tees off for the Pirates golf team.
Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in
Sports
Thursday, April 1. 2021
The Pike County High School golf teams picked up two wins in their first three matches of the season, defeating Spalding and Lamar counties but falling to Starrs Mill.
The boys golf team includes Noah Strader, Austin Aman, Ty Griffith, Dakota Fox, Brannon Hooper, Brannon Lopez, Logan Wood, Cam Wood, Cam Cook, Brooks Huffstetler and Caden Shubert.
The girls golf team includes Macey McElweney, Katie Ballard, Avery Maddock, Charisma Bradfield, Libby Ferguson and Isabelle Holmes.
