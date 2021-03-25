Mr. Harry Stephen “Steve” Bennett, age 72, of Pike County, passed away March 22, 2021, at his home. He grew up in Pike County, son of the late Johnnie Virgil Bennett and Jeannette Rawlins Bennett. Steve graduated from Pike County High School. At one of the basketball games, he noticed a girl named Charlotte and told everyone that he was going to marry her someday. He enjoyed golfing, coaching baseball, and trips to the beach. Steve was a generous, kind and honest man who was always giving advice, helping people, and trying to instill those qualities in others because he wanted them to succeed. He was an incredible storyteller, could remember every detail and always made people laugh. Steve shared his love of music with his daughters, his grandchildren and most recently with his great-grandchildren.
Steve worked for the GA DOT for over 25 years, retiring in 1994 as a Project Manager. He owned several businesses, Tropical Snow, Jo’s Wing, Mid-GA Convenient Store, a video arcade, Twice the Ice, and Bennett Storage Properties and Advertising. He loved working, but the highlight of his life was his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob Bennett and Tom Bennett.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Charlotte Turner Bennett; children: Yvette B. Tolson and Jennifer Bennett (Bleu); grandchildren: Devin Jones (Katherine), Morgan, Shyla and Rylan; great-grandchildren: Clara Shaw Jones and Chap Jones; siblings: Debbie B. Dutton (James), Cindy B. Cox (Danny) and Tim Bennett; mother-in-law: Clara Turner; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, March 25, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Steve Gleason ALS Fund at https://teamgleason.org/donate/ or to Concord Baptist Church, P.O. Box 181, Concord, GA 30206.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.