Douglas DeWitt Huddleston, 52, of Molena passed away March 22, 2021. He was born in Newnan, Georgia on April 3, 1968 to the late George H. and Patricia Ann Huddleston, Jr. Douglas was a Mason at the Fayetteville Masonic Lodge. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Douglas is survived by his spouse, Blanche Huddleston of Molena; children, Kaydie Huddleston and Laney Huddleston; sister, Vickie (Buddy) Hooper of Williamson; brothers, David (Tana) Huddleston of Fayetteville and Daniel (Jan) Huddleston of Concord; nieces and nephews, Brandie Griffith, Bo Huddleston, Lee Huddleston, Jake Huddleston, and Melissa Wood.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Pastor Mark Harris officiating. Burial will be held at Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the funeral home.
