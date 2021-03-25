Grand jury returns No Bills, True Bills

The March 2020 Term Grand Jury convened March 10 and returned the following presentments. A no bill is a legal procedure dismissing charges against a defendant because the grand jury does not find enough evidence to charge the defendant with violating a law. A true bill is a bill of indictment found by a Grand Jury to be supported by sufficient evidence to justify the hearing of a case. Special presentments are when the District Attorney obtains a warrant or charges a suspect by taking those charges directly to a Grand Jury without an initial arrest on that specific charge.
TRUE BILLS:
Javier Chaves-Guerrero, child molestation, aggravated identity fraud, special presentment child molestation.
William Christopher Kirkley, arson in the second degree, two counts theft by taking.
Chasity Nan Perry, lottery ticket fraud, forgery in the first degree, theft by deception.
Nicholas Lynn Truitt, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Howatdrick Jamal Jones, armed robbery.
Basil Scott Brown, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug related object, possessions of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Steven Ellis Davison, two counts terroristic threats.
NO BILLS:
Carlene Lucretica McDowell, aggravated assault.
Timothy Lee Watkins II, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Michael Paul Bonacci, simple battery, family violence, criminal damage to property in the second degree, cruelty to children in the third degree.