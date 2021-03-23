Paintings preserve Pike history

Scenes from Pike’s past are being recreated and the area’s history preserved by local artist Keith Edmondson who decided to focus more of his time on painting after the pandemic postponed his concert photography career.
His most recent historic painting shows the old bridge at Flat Shoals that spanned the widest part of the shoals before the state built a new bridge in the 50s. The painting features two boys on the bank near the bridge. One boy has a dog by his side and the other has a slingshot in the back pocket of his overalls as their bobbers float in the Flint River.
“When the pandemic hit, concerts stopped and that’s when I picked up a paint brush again and it just kind of took off. The old Flat Shoals bridge is a lost Pike county treasure. The state built a new one just north of the old one in 1955 and the original one-lane bridge was dismantled. The only thing that remains are the cement and stone foundations,” said Keith who credits his family and his upbringing for mixing art and history. “I’ve been painting ever since I was little and I learned how to mix paints at my aunt’s ceramic shop. Even as a kid, I always loved hanging around with older people and listening to their stories and that’s one reason I love to recreate historic scenes.”
Keith and his wife Darlene moved to Pike around five years ago and their neighbor Kenneth Clarke has lived in the area since the 40s, with family ties back to the mid-1800s in Pike.
Keith said they ride around the county and Kenneth shows him historic areas and tells him how things used to be. Then he sketches the old structure or area and asks his neighbor what changes to make before painting it.
“He told me about the old bridge across Flat Shoals and as far as we know, there are no photos of the bridge still around. He said he was scared to go across the bridge because he could look out of his dad’s truck window and see the cracks between the wooden slates of the bridge,” said Keith. “I want to preserve as much of our local history as I can before the generation who remembers it is gone and all the memories and information they have is lost.”
Other local historic scenes that Keith has painted include Barnesville Street in Zebulon during the 1920s, showing the current Journal Reporter office on the southeast corner of the courthouse square, the train depot in Williamson from the 1950s and the Red Oak Creek covered bridge just a few miles over the Pike County line.
“There are so many historical places in Pike that I want to paint. So far I’ve done three and I have more scheduled to paint, including my neighbor’s grandfather’s store on Highway 19 between Zebulon and Griffin and his brother’s Petrol station in Zebulon. I also was told about how huge the peach orchard community was in Pike in the 40s and 50s and I want to paint some farmers working in a peach orchard with a tractor bringing in the peaches. There’s also an old picture of Concord in the 1950s with a train track going through town that I’d like to paint,” he said.
In addition to being a talented painter, his photography has earned his honors as well. Keith has done a lot of concert photography in the past few years and credits the Gatlin Brothers and the Oak Ridge Boys for him being inducted into the Country Music Association when photographers are not usually included. He hopes to return to concerts soon as a photographer but plans to continue putting history on canvas, in addition to his commissioned works and racetrack paintings. He has done three or four paintings of NASCAR drivers and has even done a series of his paintings for the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame.
“I love history and I want to cover as much local history as possible. Pike County is my new home. We moved from Fayette and I just love this county. It’s like a whole different world from where we moved from. Everybody looks out after each other. It’s a great place to live and I hope it doesn’t ever change and if I can be a part of preserving some of the history, it will make it all worth while,” he said, adding that he hopes to encourage future generations to take time to enjoy and learn from the past. “My granddaughter is probably my biggest inspiration. As I paint, she asks me questions about it and she wants to learn everything about everything. At 5 years old, she can point out the buildings on the Zebulon square that I’ve painted and tell you what they used to be. When she grows up, I want her to look back and see the history that may be forgotten by others.”