100,000 eggs get dropped April 2

Many traditional Easter celebrations will be held again this year after most were cancelled due to the pandemic, including the biggest egg drop event in middle Georgia, hosted by Christ Chapel Community Church on Friday, April 2. The egg drop will include several areas sectioned off for different age groups and 100,000 eggs will be dropped from a helicopter as children watch and wait to scoop them up.
“We are just trying to be the light in our community and show Jesus to those around us, even through an egg hunt event. It’s been kind of a dark year for everyone and we want to do whatever we can do for the community to be the light they need,” said Christ Chapel’s Chad Loyd. “Seeing people smile and families enjoying time together is a big deal and we are choosing to shine that light!”
Egg hunt participants are asked to be lined up and ready for the egg drop at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 2 at 68 Old Zebulon Road. Age groups will be separated for toddlers through fifth grade and there will also be a special needs area. The event is completely free and all are invited.