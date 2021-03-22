/Unitedbank
/Eedition

COVID-19 cases continue to drop

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in COVID-19 Monitor
Monday, March 22. 2021
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pike continue to drop, with 15 cases over the past two weeks, compared to 22, 24, 28, 41, 89 and 93 in the previous two week periods. Pike County has had 1,006 confirmed cases since last March with 23 deaths, 11 probable deaths and 67 hospitalizations.

Pike County schools have seen considerably fewer cases of COVID-19 in the past several weeks as well. As of March 12, there were three positive students, no positive adults and only four quarantined students with no quarantined adults. Seventy students returned from quarantined. Since the start of school, there have been a total of 193 COVID-19 positive students and 84 positive adults in the school system with 2,414 students quarantined and 187 adults quarantined.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter