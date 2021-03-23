Pirates baseball unbeaten in region

The Pirates baseball team opened up the 2021 campaign with one of the toughest schedules in the state of Georgia. The Pirates suffered losses to Brunswick HS, South Effingham #8 in 5A, Ola, Thomas County Central, Tift Co. and Sandy Creek, the #7 team in 3A. The Pirates have wins against 5A Ware Co., 7A Norcross and Region 2-AAA foe Peach Co.
The Pirates opened region play March 9 at Peach County and came out victorious with an 11-0 shutout in five innings.
The Pirates beat Peach County a second time March 12 by a score of 12-2. The team lost a close 7-6 game to non-conference team Cook County on March 13. The Pirates fell to Glenwood Academy 16-5 in the second non-conference game of the March 13 double header.
The Pirates picked up their third region win against Upson-Lee on the road March 16. The Pirates put one run on the board in the first and fifth innings and the Knights scored four runs in the fifth. But the Pirates came back to earn three runs in the sixth inning for the win.
The Knights came to Pike on Friday, March 19 and the Pirates allowed them one run in the first, and the game was tied 2-2 going into the seventh inning and the Pirates won when the Knights committed an error, allowing a run to score.
Pitcher Mason Trucks struck out eight batters in the win. Braden Osbolt went two-for-four to lead the offense.
The Pirates have a 6-8 overall record and a 4-0 region record. They played region opponent Americas-Sumter on Tuesday, March 23 after press time and will host Starr’s Mill on Wednesday, March 24 at 5:55 p.m.
They will travel to Americas-Sumter on Friday for a 5:55 p.m. region competition.
Tickets are no longer sold at the gate, but fans can go to https://gofan.co/app/school/GA5238 to buy tickets.