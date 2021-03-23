EDITOR’S NOTE: This is National Agriculture Week and citizens are encouraged to show appreciation for local farmers. Wednesday is Ag Hero Day and Thursday is Ag Literacy Day and the Journal Reporter would like you to select your Ag Hero and write a letter to the editor about them. Submit letters to news@pikecountygeorgia.com.
By Hailey Robinson
UGA Extension Agent
Agriculture is all around us, it is what we eat, what we wear, and how we live our lives. According to the Census of Agriculture, in the two counties of Upson and Lamar, we have over 540 farms covering over 80 thousand acres. The leading commodities in the area include poultry, forage, and cattle production.
Glenn Cochran has tended the Cochran family’s muscadine vineyard in Meansville for more than 40 years, pruning the vines each winter and harvesting the fruit each fall.
Thank a Farmer, it’s Agriculture Week
