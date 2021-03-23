/Unitedbank
Glenn Cochran has tended the Cochran family’s muscadine vineyard in Meansville for more than 40 years, pruning the vines each winter and harvesting the fruit each fall.

Thank a Farmer, it’s Agriculture Week

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, March 23. 2021
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is National Agriculture Week and citizens are encouraged to show appreciation for local farmers. Wednesday is Ag Hero Day and Thursday is Ag Literacy Day and the Journal Reporter would like you to select your Ag Hero and write a letter to the editor about them. Submit letters to news@pikecountygeorgia.com.

By Hailey Robinson
UGA Extension Agent

Agriculture is all around us, it is what we eat, what we wear, and how we live our lives. According to the Census of Agriculture, in the two counties of Upson and Lamar, we have over 540 farms covering over 80 thousand acres. The leading commodities in the area include poultry, forage, and cattle production.

Recently I had the opportunity to judge a contest where students submitted papers on the topic “What would happen if there were no farmers or ranchers.” The students definitely did their research and found products that we use every day that we would no longer have available if farmers were not producing it. They listed different vegetables, fruits, meats, clothing, shelter, and medicines that we would not have readily available. It put into perspective, for these kids, what life could be like if there were no farmers.

When this topic comes up in discussion, it is a perfect example of a “looking at the glass half full or half empty” situation. Most might list off the negatives from the loss of farmers; what material “things” we would lose, the shortage in food supply and the drastic changes that would have to be made. I.e. the “glass half empty” point of view. I prefer to look at it from a glass half full perspective. All the products and services provided by farmers.

All the hard work, time and dedication they put into their crops, forages, and livestock. The way they endure trials and tribulations, like extreme weather and pests, but still devote their lives to providing food, shelter, clothing, and opportunities to everyone in the United States and the World.

If you think back 20, 50, even 100 years ago there were a lot less job options, and a lot more farm workers. The farmers we had then and the farmers we have now, have given us the opportunities to expand our knowledge base and broaden our career horizons. Let’s take the time to thank our local farmers and producers for their strength. The strength to work 365 days a year to produce the everyday conveniences that we have come to enjoy. I myself am not a farmer, but I am honored to have the opportunity to work with those individuals who are.

In the future, how will you answer that question; what would happen if there were no farmers or ranchers? Will you view the glass half empty, or half full?
